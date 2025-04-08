IT proved a record breaking day in glorious sunshine as the 10-year-old Kymin Dash record fell to the son of the previous record holder, who still chased him home for second, reports SIAN BURNS.
The long-standing record of 39 minutes 50 seconds, held by former Monmouth School maths teacher Huw Evans, was fittingly lowered by 25 seconds by Old Monmothian son Henry, racing for Cardiff AC.
The 18-year-old Wales runner crossed in 39.25 followed by dad Huw in Parc Bryn Bach colours in 42.52 — a proud family moment and a new chapter in the history of the Spirit of Monmouth RC race.
Teenager Henry was also first to the Roundhouse at the Kymin summit overlooking Monmouth to take the King of the Hill Crown on Sunday, matched by first lady home Antoinette Rose of Lliswerry Runners, who finished in 46.40 and scooped the Queen of the Hill crown enroute.
Antoinette’s name will now be the first engraved on a new trophy for first female finisher, sponsored by Harts of Monmouth.
Third overall in the 172-strong race in aid of Ross Cancer Support Group was another Old Monmothian, George Anthony, in 43.42, who alongside the first two received a fruit hamper donated by Evans of Monmouth, and wrapped by Lottie at The Bloom Room.
Second woman home was Lliswerry’s Sandra Chipper in 49.18, followed by Katie Waller of Forest of Dean AC, in 49.41.
The Senior Male class winner was Max Eckert of FoDAC, who finished fourth overall in 44.45.
Other male winners were – over-40 Mike Erskine, FoDAC (45.27); over-50 Leyton Fleet, FoDAC (47.32); over-60 Chris Potter, Lliswerry Runners (51.11); and over-70 Owen McLaughlin, FoDAC (59.17).
Female winners were – senior Faye Johnson, MonRoss Trailblazers (50.28); over-40 Rose Chandler, Mon Ross Trailblazers (57.12),; over-50 Michelle Gooch, Pontypwl Runners ( 59.35); over-60 Annette Canning, FoDAC (60.12); and over-70 Jacqui Wynds, FoDAC (69.16).