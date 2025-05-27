BLACK Mountains fell runners were pipped to the Talgarth Fell Race title by Swansea Bay Orienteering Club's Ben Mitchell, who covered the testing 8.3-mile course in a new record 58 minutes 43 seconds.
Just 50 seconds behind, and the only other runner to duck under the hour mark, was Jonathan Ford of Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du Fell Club, with club mate Wyndham Turner third in 1.00.08.
Mitchell's time took a full 12 minutes off the previous record set in last year's inaugural race by Bethan Logan, who returned again to lead the women home in 10th overall this time in 1.12.25, 41 seconds ahead of MD club mate Rhian Probert, who was fastest over-50 female.
Organised by the Prosser family as part of the Talgarth Walking Festival, the 2,000 ft ascent race required navigation skills and started and finished at the village's St Gwendoline's Church, heading across fields to Rhos Fach common, before ascending Mynydd Bychan, crossing the plateau and descending Rhiw Cwmstab.
Forty nine runners set off in sunny conditions, with Croft Ambrey's Sam Mayglothling fourth home and fastest over-40 in 1.02.23, followed by Neath Harriers' Iestyn Evans (1.05.40), MD's Tom Turner (1.06.51), MD's Brett Mahoney (1.06.55), Axe Valley's Tim Lenton (1.07.08) who was first over-50 home, and Poole Runners' Ian Luke (1.10.28).
Katie Ironside of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru was third woman home in 1.16.15 with Lucinda Lumley of MonRoss Trailblazers fourth female in 1.19.22.
MD's Paul Colley-Davies was first over-60 man home in 1.21.34, with MDC's Simon Darke second in class in 1.24.10.
Hilary Keogh matched her MD club mate by taking the women’s over-60 class in 1.28.05, while Don Powell of Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC was quickest over-70 in 1.39.47.
