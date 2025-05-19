ABERGAVENNY Squash Club finished the 24/25 season on a high, with the A team finishing second in Premier A for the second season in a row.
They beat Rhiwbina B, Merthyr A and Cardiff A in their last three matches, only dropping one set against the city side due to being a player short.
Abergavenny C team finished fifth in the East Central 2 league, losing 4-1 to Risca B before beating Monmouth C 5-0 in the last two games.
Meanwhile, two of Abergavenny's players were selected for the Wales teams in the squash masters home internationals.
Tej Saran Singh played for the men's over 35s team in Galway in April, winning his matches against Ireland and Scotland, as Wales placed second to a strong England team.
The only Welsh team to beat their English opponents in Galway were the women's over-55s, who also came second with a close defeat to Scotland.
Mike Logan played in the over-55s team, and then played for the over-60s team in Cardiff in May.
Mike won his match against Scotland, but lost 3-2 to his English opponent.
The Wales over-60s came a close second to England, with 5-0 wins over Scotland and Ireland.
The Wales women's over-60s and women's over-35s also both came second to England to round off this year's masters tournaments.