Abergavenny Squash Club’s C team beat Monmouth C 3-2 away in unusual circumstances. Chris Owen and Gary Hortop both won 3-1. Dave Myatt lost in straight sets. Jason Hall and Colin Spaven both lost 3-1, which left Abergavenny C trailing 3-2.
However, the league secretary spotted that a Monmouth player hadn't renewed his Squash Wales membership, so Colin's match was converted into a 3-0 win, with the match result being reversed to an Abergavenny 3-2 win.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Squash Club’s A team stormed into 2nd place in the Premier A league, with a 5-0 demolition of league champions Swansea A.
Abergavenny A were at full strength: Liam Eason, Tej Saran Singh, Chris Hill, Steve Williams and John Procter all cruised to victory and leapfrogged above Swansea.
Abergavenny A have 3 matches left, and are looking to repeat the 2nd place league finish they achieved before Christmas.
Abergavenny B team's relegation from Premier B was confirmed, with the B team forfeiting its remaining four matches due to lack of players.