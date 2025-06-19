The legendary life of Roy Francis came home to Brynmawr on Wednesday night, as Professor Tony Collins brought the forgotten history of the rugby league legend back to the town where he learned his trade.
Francis initially played rugby union before signing for English rugby league club, Wigan, which would mark the beginning of the player’s journey in that sport.
Francis returned after serving in WWII to continue playing for Barrow after the war before transferring to Hull FC in November 1949, where he would later become the first black British coach of any professional team in any sport.
Finally, the story of Roy Francis is at the fore with Professor Tony Collins coming to Brynmawr Social Club to speak to the community about the forgotten history of the town’s most famous son.
“It’s important to tell the story because it is long overdue,” the author told the Chronicle.
“He is a person who was a way ahead of his time, not only for what he brought to rugby and how innovative he was but also as a black man in a white world.”
“He was probably unique in any walk of life in the 1950s.”
Relatives of Francis were present and reminisced about the time they were walking home as children to find one of the sport’s hottest properties in their kitchen.
At last, black rugby players are being recognised for their achievements in sport and their pioneering work to break down barriers in society, with Cardiff-born Sir Billy Boston recently receiving his knighthood and a BBC documentary detailing the history of the so-called ‘codebreakers’ who moved ‘up North’, of which Roy Francis was one.
Having flown the flag for Brynmawr at home and abroad, Professor Collins said the reaction from the audience on the night proved how highly the winger is still regarded in the town.
He said, “he’s a true son of Brynmawr, he was born and raised here and was well-known at the local school, where he played as well.”
“Even though he left the town when he was 17, Brynmawr was always his home, so it is important that the town remembers him and recognises that it is home to one of the great pioneers of black British history.”
A statue of Roy was unveiled in Brynmawr in October 2023 to commemorate the life of one of the sport’s most respected names, but much of his history remained largely forgotten up to now.
He died in 1989, aged 70, and never made it on the list of the 100 Great Black Britons. As the author explained on the night, there is hardly any archived media coverage including Francis, partly owing to the colour of his skin and otherwise due to a falling out with a BBC sports official.
As the town once again came together to remember trailblazer that is Roy Francis, Professor Collins thanked the town for its support for the book and his work in finally uncovering the history of this Welsh legend.
Rugby’s Forgotten Black Leader: Roy Francis, is out now.
