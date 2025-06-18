In a statement, Gwent Police said they believe the collision involved one vehicle following their investigations.
“The report of a road traffic collision on Blaenavon Road, Blaenant Industrial Estate, was received in Sunday June 15” a spokesperson said.
“However, the collision is believed to have happened sometime between 6pm and 6:30pm on Friday June 13.”
“Officers believe that the collision involved just one vehicle: an off-road red Honda 450 and its rider, a 34-year-old man from Brynmawr, is currently in hospital in critical condition.”
Witnesses are being asked to come forward by sharing any dash cam or CCTV footage, as well as information, by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2500188954.
Gwent Police can also be reached by messaging the force on Facebook or X, and via their website.
