Help available for victims

To report child sexual exploitation, please contact us online or by calling 101. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, please call 999.

For more information and support agencies available, please visit Advice about child abuse | Gwent Police

If you or someone you know needs urgent mental health care but it's not life threatening, you can call NHS 111 selecting option 2. This helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is free to call from a mobile (even when the caller has no credit left) or from a landline. More information can be found here - Mental Health Crisis - Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.