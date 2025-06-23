The date has been set for Cabinet members to deliberate the future of Abergavenny’s Carnegie Library building after the decision to use it as a mosque and community centre was called in by three opposition councillors.

When a decision made by Cabinet is called in, they have to meet to reconsider their stance on the issue within 10 working days, with the initial meeting taking place on Wednesday June 11.

But the date for cabinet members to look at their decision once again has now been set for this week, with the meeting taking place on Wednesday June 25 at 4.30pm.