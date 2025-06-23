The date has been set for Cabinet members to deliberate the future of Abergavenny’s Carnegie Library building after the decision to use it as a mosque and community centre was called in by three opposition councillors.
Mosque meeting date set as cabinet to reconsider lease to muslim association
Monmouthshire Council’s Cabinet will meet this week after a scrutiny meeting agreed the decision to award a lease for a Carnegie Libary building in Abergavenny to the local muslim association should be reconsidered.
By Tomos Oakley | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 23rd June 2025 11:00 am
The former Abergavenny Library building was vandalised ahead of a special meeting on the building's future (LDRS)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.