Abergavenny Town Council announced the successful reinstallation of the CCTV camera at Sugar Loaf Car Park, in a multi-agency approach with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.
According to the council, the project reflects a shared commitment to ensuring the safety, sustainability and preservation of one of the town’s most treasured landmarks.
“When the camera was previously in place, we saw complaints drop by around 95 per cent,” said the Mayor, Cllr Phillip Bowyer.
“It made a real impact, deterring anti-social behaviour and creating a safer, more welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.”
Last summer saw the introduction of double yellow lines on the road leading to Llanwenarth car park, with the measures intended to remove instances of inappropriate parking along the lane and improve general access to the car park.
The installation of cameras at the height of the tourist season last year proved to be an effective deterrent to this and other behaviour, such as lighting barbecues and bonfires on the mountain.
The new CCTV camera places environmental sustainability high on the safety agenda, as it is powered by solar energy.
Abergavenny Town Council’s Principal Officer, Sandra Rosser, said, “this isn’t just about reducing problems, it’s about protecting a well-loved public space.”
“The solar-powered system is a simple, sustainable solution that support’s our community’s wellbeing and the natural beauty of Sugar Loaf.”
Blue Light CCTV provided the camera and highlighted the system’s versatility, citing its suitability for rural and remote locations.
“We’ve been proud to support this project with a camera that is both energy-efficient and purpose-built for challenging outdoor environments,” a spokesperson said.
Abergavenny Mayor, Phillip Bowyer, concluded by praising the partnership.
“This is a great example of local partnership in action.”
“By working together, we’re ensuring Sugar Loaf remains a safe, accessible, and respected place for all.”
