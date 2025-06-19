A man from the Abergavenny area is recovering well after an incident last week, which saw a blue light response at the site just inside the Brecon Beacons.
Emergency services responded to reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water, as the spot continues to increase in popularity among wild swimmers through the summer months.
However, there was once a time where the pond’s reputation with locals was notorious for different reasons altogether. We spoke to some of the people who remember what their parents used to tell them about swimming in Keepers Pond.
“Growing up I was always told don’t swim in the Keepers,” said Connor, who was enjoying a stroll around the lake.
“There’s dead sheep in there, there’s dead cows in there and I think people are coming from further away, while nobody is passing down the local folklore from the people who remember.”
Meanwhile, Fiona told us the lake is an ideal place for a walk or to enjoy the warm weather, as well as a good spot for the dogs to cool down. But she, too, said she’s never been tempted by a dip in the cold water.
“I certainly wouldn’t swim in the lake knowing what’s been dumped here over the years,” she said.
There is even a dedicated Facebook group for those who swim in the lake, with members of the ‘Keepers Pond Bluetits’ able to keep in touch with each other from anywhere around the world. But even they make it clear that swimmers enter the water at their own risk.
History has also made the landscape unique, with remainders of the 19th century industry in Blaenavon, ranging from the tinworks to the coal mine, being consumed by mother nature. Although an idea starting point for a walk across the Blorenge, visitors are likely to encounter forgotten tramways and tunnels that once fuelled the nearby industrial powerhouse.
As a result, concerns have once again been raised locally about the rescue gear at the site, with people taking to social media to voice their opinions.
“Keepers Pond has become so popular with wild swimmers over the years, it could do with lifeguards being present,” one online user said.
Another wrote, “I was swimming there on Sunday and the water was lovely and cool. But it might be a good idea to have a swim float tied to a post there in the event of somebody getting into difficulty on their own.”
There is one life ring at either end of the pond, but the nearest defibrillator is in Blaenavon town centre and there isn’t a first aid kit at the site.
A Bannau Brycheiniog National Park warden confirmed to our reporter that the authority were trying to piece together why the man got into difficulty so they can evaluate how safe the lake really is.
They’re also making visits regularly to ensure the safety for visitors enjoying the sun, as well as the preservation of the local environment and animals.
