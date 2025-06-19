Monmouthshire is blessed with stunning countryside, historic towns, and no shortage of great pubs. But when the sun’s out, there’s nothing better than enjoying a cold pint in a scenic beer garden. Whether you're after riverside views, rolling hills, or rustic charm, these ten pubs offer some of the finest outdoor drinking spots in the county. In no particular order:
1. The Chainbridge, Usk
Nestled beside the River Usk, The Chainbridge boasts a spacious beer garden with serene riverside views. It's a peaceful spot where ducks paddle past and the surrounding greenery adds to the charm. Ideal for lazy summer afternoons.
2. The Boat, Chepstow
Perched right on the banks of the River Wye, The Boat has a beer garden that feels like a hidden gem. With picnic tables overlooking the water and Chepstow Castle nearby, it's a lovely place to unwind with a pint or two.
3. The Bell at Skenfrith
This beautiful country inn features an elegant beer garden with manicured lawns and views of the nearby Skenfrith Castle. It’s a tranquil, refined space that pairs well with the pub’s excellent food and drink selection.
4. The Clytha Arms, Clytha
Famous for its laid-back atmosphere and rural charm, The Clytha Arms offers a sprawling beer garden surrounded by fields and ancient trees. It’s perfect for families, dog walkers, and those who just want to soak up the countryside.
5. The Greyhound Inn, Llantrisant
This traditional pub is nestled in the Usk Valley’s rural charm, surrounded by rolling hills. Its spacious, well-kept garden is dotted with picnic benches, parasols, and plenty of greenery and floral displays, making it a delightful summer spot.
6. The Boat Inn, Penallt
Tucked away down a winding lane, The Boat Inn sits just across the Wye from Redbrook and boasts one of Monmouthshire’s most atmospheric beer gardens. Nestled in woodland beside the river, this hidden gem offers a magical setting—accessible by footbridge or scenic walk.
7. The Anchor, Tintern
In the shadow of Tintern Abbey, The Anchor’s beer garden is steeped in history. The dramatic ruins provide a one-of-a-kind backdrop for a drink, and the garden itself is roomy and well-kept.
8. The Punch House, Monmouth
Right in the heart of Monmouth, located on Agincourt Square, The Punch House offers smart seating right on the square. Its not your typical pub garden, but it’s urban setting makes it an ideal spot for a relaxed drink in town.
9. The Skirrid Mountain Inn
Claimed to be Wales’ oldest pub, The Skirrid Inn also offers a surprisingly generous beer garden. Backed by the Skirrid mountain and surrounded by trees, it’s a great spot to soak in some history — and some sun.
10. The Bridge Inn, Abergavenny
True to its name, The Bridge Inn sits beside the River Usk and has a large riverside beer garden. With plenty of seating and lovely views, it’s a favourite with locals and visitors alike.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.