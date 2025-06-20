As the summer continues to bless us with warmer weather, we though’t we’d take a look at some spots where you can have a picnic here in Monmouthshire.

Castle Meadows in Abergavenny

Situated close to the centre of Abergavenny which has many shops and cafes in a busy town. There is 20 hectares of meadowland where you can relax and enjoy food and refreshments in the sunshine.

The Kymin in Monmouth

The Kymin is an iconic landmark in Monmouth, where you can lookout over some areas in Monmouthshire and appreciate the picturesque views including the Brecon Beacons. The Kymin offers nine acres of land where you can take a walk.

There are benches where you can sit and enjoy food whilst taking in the views and watch the sunset.

Symonds Yat Rock

Symonds Yat rock offers a chance to admire the picturesque views of the wye, you can also follow a steep path down to Symonds Yat where you can find the Saracens pub for food and refreshments or cross the river on a ferry to the Ye Old Ferrie Inn, or you can enjoy a picnic at the lookout point or down by the river taking in the surroundings.

Coppett Hill

Another viewpoint and scenic destination is Coppett Hill where you can look over The Brecon Beacons and Clee Hill to the Malverns.

You can take in a 360-degree view of scenic views, have a bite to eat and admire the sunset in the evening.

Goytre Wharf

Goytre Wharf is located over the canal with over 200 years of industrial heritage to discover.

There is an insight cafe and coffee bar, or you can bring your own food and refreshments to enjoy a picnic by the canal, you could even take a stroll up to The Goose and Cuckoo a pub which is just under an hour walk.

