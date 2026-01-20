The introduction of immediate traffic measures on a bridge in a Monmouthshire village has left business owners fearing they could lose visitors and trade as a result.
At a public meeting in Gilwern on Monday January 19, highways officers were joined by the leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby to discuss proposed changes to parking in the village, but the recent restrictions imposed on Gilwern viaduct was also a hot topic of conversation.
Residents reportedly voiced their opinion that the village is repeatedly left behind, reciting their feeling of being cut off when during works to turn the Heads of the Valleys Road into a dual carriageway, the loss of the doctor’s surgery and the threats posed to businesses last year when the Mon and Brec Canal faced the risk of running dry.
“The sudden weight restriction on the bridge in Gilwern is already having a noticeable impact on daily life in the village, and in my view it cannot be considered in isolation [to the proposed parking changes],” said Fay Rossini, who owns the butchers in the village.
“As a resident and local business owner, the lack of notice and limited communication around the decision has caused real practical difficulties. Changes to road access do not just cause inconvenience. They affect deliveries, customer access and the ability for small businesses to plan ahead with confidence.”
“The bridge has been known to be a structural concern for many years, yet businesses were given no warning when the weight limit was reduced from 7.5 tonnes to 3 tonnes. While suppliers have continued to access the village, more advance notice would have allowed businesses and suppliers to plan routes and delivery schedules more effectively and reduce avoidable disruption.”
There is currently no official timeframe for repairs to the historic viaduct, which straddles the River Clydach and connects Gilwern to nearby Llangattock and the town of Crickhowell.
While the situation has been monitored at regular intervals, there is a certain sense of bewilderment among villagers who say the poor condition of the structure, which would normally carry two lanes of traffic, should not have come as a surprise.
“I recognise that the current administration at Monmouthshire County Council inherited this issue. However, I was concerned to see that Gilwern’s bridge does not appear in the council’s transport plan adopted in May 2024, despite its long-standing problems and importance to the village,” Fay continued.
“From a local perspective, that raises questions about how villages like Gilwern are prioritised. I am also concerned about the knock-on effects of displaced traffic on surrounding residential roads that were not designed to carry increased volumes or heavier vehicles.”
“Clear information is needed on traffic management, whether official diversion routes will be introduced, and whether there will be investment to address additional wear on local roads.”
I fully accept that safety must come first. What I hope for now is clearer communication, transparency and early engagement, so local residents and businesses are properly informed and involved as decisions move forward.”
