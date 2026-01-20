Latest employment data for December 2025 shows the number of employees on payroll in Monmouthshire and Newport was 111,719, down -0.5 per cent on the same month last year.
In the most recent month, businesses reported that payroll fell by 239 indicating continued pressure on jobs.
Overall, employment in Monmouthshire and Newport remains lower than a year ago, with employers reporting payroll headcount down 614 (-0.5 per cent ) year-on-year.
The figures are based on analysis of the latest Office for National Statistics payroll data by the employment and pay app WageSight.
Compared with other areas in Wales, Monmouthshire and Newport ranks 5th out of 12, placing it mid-range for employment change .
The trend in Monmouthshire and Newport reflects a mixed employment picture across Wales, with some areas reporting improvements while others continue to see pressure on payroll numbers.
Nationally, employment levels have shown a mixed picture over the past year, creating a challenging backdrop.
Paul Hebden, WageSight Director, said: “The latest figures underline the continued pressure on employment in Monmouthshire and Newport. Payroll remains down compared with last year, and recent month-on-month data suggests employers are still cutting back.”
It remains too early to say whether recent changes mark the start of a sustained shift, or a temporary fluctuation.
