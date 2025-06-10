Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes has described a recent screening of Ocean, a new documentary by Sir David Attenborough, as a “moment she’ll never forget.”
The special screening, held in parliament, was attended by Sir David himself, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and a small group of MPs and Government ministers.
The film celebrates the beauty and diversity of UK marine life but also delivers a stark warning about the damage caused by bottom trawling in marine protected areas.
“This was one of those real ‘pinch me’ moments,” Ms Fookes said.
“It was a true honour to attend alongside Sir David Attenborough and the Prime Minister. I was profoundly moved by the film, and I can’t recommend it enough.”
Since the film’s release on June 8, the UK Government have confirmed they’re looking into a wider ban on bottom trawling in UK oceans.
The UK government said ‘bottom trawling’ which is a fishing method could be band across most vulnerable areas in the English seas.
On Monday June 9 the government outlined plans to ban destructive practice in Marine protected areas which will help protect the animals and the seabed's.
The documentary of ‘Ocean’ was released in cinemas on May 8 and the World premier took place in London on May 6 where both King Charles III and David Attenborough attended.
The documentary is about the planet’s undersea habitats and looks at discovering the ocean and emphasising the ocean’s vital importance, looking at the issues and highlighting the opportunities for marine life recovery.
Sir David said he is “appalled” by the impact of fishing methods on marine life, with UN members gathering for the first time in three years to discuss how to better protect the oceans, which are facing growing threats from plastic pollution and climate change.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.