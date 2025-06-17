Following the sale of the high street giant, Poundland, last week, it has been confirmed that 68 stores will close alongside two distribution centres.
Gordon Brothers, the group which took control of the struggling discounter for less than £1, said that the closure of several Poundland outlets is a part of its recovery plan to make the business “financially sustainable” under a new operating model.
Reports suggest a further 150 stores could be at risk of closure as a part of the shakeup to keep the brand afloat, with the new owners expected to keep between 600 and 750 of its current outlets.
As a part of the other measures announced, Poundland will no longer be selling frozen food products at all stores where they're currently sold, reducing the number of chilled food items sold, closing its frozen and digital distribution centre in South Yorkshire, later this year and closing its national distribution centre in Bilston, West Midlands, in early 2026.
It’s also going to stop selling products on its website but the owners do say they will be providing more womenswear and seasonal ranges in a bid to make more money.
