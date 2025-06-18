Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses to a a collision in Brynmawr on Friday 13 May which is currently under investigation.
The report of a road traffic collision in Blaenavon Road, Blaenant Industrial Estate, was received on Sunday 15 May, however, the collision is believed to have happened sometime between 6pm and 6.30pm on Friday 13 May.
Officers believe that the collision involved just one vehicle: an off-road red Honda 450 and its rider, a 34-year-old man from Brynmawr, is currently in hospital in a critical condition.
If you witnessed the collision, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting log reference 2500188954.
You can also direct message us on Facebook or X, or report anonymously online or by phone via Crimestoppers.
