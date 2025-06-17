A man from Abergavenny is recovering after getting into difficulty in the water at Keepers Pond, near Blaenavon, on Monday evening.
A social media statement said members of the public played a vital role in saving the 27-year-old’s life, who is now recovering with family by his side.
“I want to give a shout out to the heroes of last night at Keepers Pond,” the post read.
“We saw the very best of humanity yesterday evening when someone got into catastrophic trouble whilst swimming in the pond.”
“Everyone worked together, whether it was providing warm blankets, making calls, jumping in the water, waving at emergency vehicles or giving CPR.”
Gwent Police confirmed they were called to the scene alongside other emergency services to reports of a man in difficulty in the water.
“At around 8.30pm on Monday June 16, we received a call that a man had got into difficulty in the water at Keepers Pond, Blaenavon Road, Govilon,” a spokesperson said.
“A 27-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Fire safety crews were allegedly checking safety equipment weeks ago, including life buoys, which are located at both ends of the water.
The location is becoming something of a hotspot, as wild swimming becomes increasingly popular with people looking to get outdoors and look after their health. But emergency services are reminding people that water, especially in natural environments, can be dangerous as it is difficult to see what lurks at the bottom of ponds and lakes.
