RESIDENTS who live along a narrow residential street fear speeding drivers will cost a child’s life, councillors have been warned.

A call for a one-way system and other traffic calming measures to be implemented at Old James Street in Blaenavon as well as consideration of a speed camera has now been made. The street runs between two other roads and residents say is used as a rat run.

Blaenavon independent councillor Nick Horler presented a petition demanding action on the street where the 20 mile per hour speed limit is in force to Torfaen Borough Council’s June meeting.

He told the council: “Tragically several residents have witnessed the heartbreaking consequences of beloved pets being hit and killed and vehicles being hit and written off.

“The thought any child might get hit by a speeding car is unbearable yet very real.”

The councillor also said residents had presented him with veterinary bills for “considerable amounts of money” as a result of accidents involving their pets.

Torfaen Council agreed to accept the petition and it will be sent to the council’s cabinet member for highways for consideration.