FIVE people including a woman from Blaenavon are currently in police custody on suspicion of offences related to a spate of burglaries.
A 36-year-old woman from the town was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, as well as a 32-year-old man from Pontypool and a 49-year-old man from Pontnewynydd.
A 60-year-old man from Pontnewynydd was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, possession of a controlled class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
“A car, bank cards, phones, knives, and jewellery were also seized during the warrants as part of the investigation,” a spokesperson said.
“The burglaries reportedly happened between December 2024 and April 2025 and items such as jewellery, electrical devices including a Canon camera, and commemorative coins were taken from the various addresses.”
“We'd encourage people to remain vigilant and to consider ways that they can secure their properties including installing CCTV or alarms to locking windows and doors.”
Comments
