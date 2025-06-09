The body of a man has been found in Deri Woods, Abergavenny, over the weekend, with the family of a local missing man being notified.
Mark Carver was reported missing on Saturday May 31st, with the local community working with local police to establish his whereabouts and find the Abergavenny local.
He was last seen in Abergavenny on the day he went missing, with his last known location being in the Ebbw Vale area on Monday June 2nd.
“The body of a man was found in Deri Woods, Abergavenny on Sunday June 8th,” a spokesperson said.
“Formal identification is yet to take place; however, the family of Mark Carver have been notified.”
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.