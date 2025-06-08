A FAMILY of a seven-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening blood disorder has urged more people to donate blood or stem cells.
Seven-year-old Jasper Hodgson-Smith was diagnosed with Activated PI3K Delta Syndrome (APDS). He is the only known child with this condition in Wales, and one of an estimated 35 patients in the whole of the UK.
His father, Matt, was a perfect stem cell match to help Jasper overcome the disease, and now hopes sharing their story for National Blood Donor Week (June 9 to 15) will encourage more people to consider donating blood or stem cells with the Welsh Blood Service.
Matt said: "Blood disorders are as life-threatening as cancer and require just as much resilience. Some people think donating stem cells may be painful or invasive. For me, the process was simple. I would do it again in a heartbeat if it meant saving someone’s life.”
Matt donated his stem cells through a process known as peripheral blood stem cell transplantation. Around ninety per cent of donations are now given through this method. Stem cells are collected from the bloodstream and filtered using a special machine.
For individuals with APDS and particularly young patients, a stem cell transplant offers a chance to cure the genetic defect by replacing the abnormal immune cells with Matt's healthy cells.
Sophie, Jasper's mother, said: “Despite everything he’s faced, Jasper has remained incredibly strong and full of life — always dancing. He even danced his way through the transplant. Always singing, and making people smile, even during the toughest days.
"Once Jasper is feeling fit and well, we are looking forward to spending more time as a family and having lots of beach walks and adventures planned with our dog, Pip.”
Jasper's treatment included receiving multiple blood and platelet transfusions, immunoglobulin replacement therapy and chemotherapy to prepare his body for a stem cell transplant.
Alan Prosser, Welsh Blood Service Director, said: “Sharing stories like Jasper's highlights the true value of donation and the difference it makes to patients and their families.
"Jasper found a stem cell match within his family, but for most patients, their only hope is to receive a stem cell transplant is from an unknown donor."
The news comes following a successful blood donation in Chepstow’s Drill Hall on Tuesday, May 27, which saw 68 donations made.
Monmouthshire residents will have an opportunity to donate blood in Chepstow’s Drill Hall on Monday, June 16 and Monmouth’s Bridge’s Centre on Wednesday, June 18. Donations are by appointment only.
Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, over 10,000 blood donations are needed each year to provide care to patients at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, and Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.
You can check if you are eligible to donate blood and get more information by calling the Welsh Blood Service on 0800 252 266. You can also find out more by visiting the Welsh Blood Service website.
