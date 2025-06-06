Ty’r Morwydd House and Environmental Study Centre in Abergavenny could become a complex providing a total of sixteen flats once sold at auction.
Previously a 70-bed youth hostel and education centre, formerly known as Mulberry House, at Pen-y- Pound, , it is being sold by South Wales - based Paul Fosh Auctions this month.
Once a convent home to nuns of the order of St Michael the vacant property, part of which dates from the eighteenth century, was most recently owned by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and closed its doors for the last time after thirty years in March 2012.
The property has an auction guide price of £360,000.
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, says there is planning permission in place to convert the building into a total of sixteen flats, nine of which to be affordable with the remaining seven to be private sales.
The flats will provide a combination of studios, one bedroom and two-bedroom flats on completion with communal gardens to the rear and off-street parking.
Sean said: “There is good floor to ceiling heights to the ground floor and wonderful, far-reaching views to the upper floors. The building is currently in shell condition awaiting fit out with future specification aimed at the target market.
“The property is located to the north of Abergavenny town centre in a quiet location with town centre amenities easily accessible. The surrounding hills are close by to the north with a primary school opposite the development.
“Sporting amenities are just to the north surrounding Pen Y Pound Stadium with the A40 is accessible 0.1 miles to the south and provides a connection to Monmouth 16 miles to the east. The M4 Motorway is within 17.5 miles to the south at Junction 25a via the A4042.”
The former youth hostel and training centre is one of some eighty plus lots which will be sold online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 24 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, June 26.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.