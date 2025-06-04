A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a passenger following a collision more than two years ago.
Jack Llewellyn, of Park Crescent, Abergavenny, is alleged to have caused the death of 30-year-old Nicholas Page when the black Skoda Octavia they were travelling in collided with a silver Ford Focus.
Mr Page was declared dead at the scene of the crash on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran, which happened around 4.10pm on Thursday, March 20, 2023.
The incident was attended by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Gwent Police, Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Llewellyn is also accused of causing serious injury to another person, and the case was adjourned by Gwent magistrates.
