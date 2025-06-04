The Melville Centre in Abergavenny is gearing up for ReVibe Fest, with some of the activities free to attend for the public to support the local arts centre.

On the the weekend of June 13th, 14th and 15th, the doors will be flung open to ‘ReLaunch, ReFresh and ReVive’ the historic venue at the heart of the local arts scene, with a weekend full of poetry, theatre, music, dance and more.

On the first night of events, there will be a poetry cafe and a routine from the Monmouthshire Youth Circus, as well as a Gin and Karaoke Cafe for the grown-ups.

Also expect performance from the famous Black Mountain Jazz group and a sound engineering workshop.

The full catalogue can be found at melvillecentre.org/event/revibe-fest/.