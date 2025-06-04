The Melville Centre in Abergavenny is gearing up for ReVibe Fest, with some of the activities free to attend for the public to support the local arts centre.
On the first night of events, there will be a poetry cafe and a routine from the Monmouthshire Youth Circus, as well as a Gin and Karaoke Cafe for the grown-ups.
Also expect performance from the famous Black Mountain Jazz group and a sound engineering workshop.
The full catalogue can be found at melvillecentre.org/event/revibe-fest/.
