Monmouthshire Community hubs and libraries are celebrating libraries week 2025 running from Monday June 2 to Sunday June 8.
As well as picking up a book, libraries are a way of communicating with other people, a place where you can make friends. Libraries are a place of community, uniting people across Monmouthshire together.
Libraries blend technology, tradition and community spirit to create spaces where every person can find inspiration.
You can find out more information about the community hubs and the times of the sessions on the Monmouthshire County Council website.
