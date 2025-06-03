MONMOUTHSHIRE is in the top 50 areas with the highest number of solar panels, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by energy-efficiency experts Green Improve, examined the number of solar panel installations per 100,000 residents in each constituency. The areas with the highest number have been named the most eco-friendly in 2025, revealing a stark divide in renewable energy adoption.
It found Wales as a whole is the most eco-friendly area when considering solar panel installations,with Monmouthshire making 15th on the national rankings, with 5,427 solar panels per 100,000 residents.
Daniel McCowan, Director of Green Improve, said, "These findings highlight the significant regional differences in renewable energy adoption across Great Britain. The concentration of solar panels in Welsh and South Western constituencies shows how these communities are embracing sustainable energy solutions.
"As energy costs remain high, solar panels offer a practical way to reduce long-term expenses while contributing to national carbon reduction targets. Communities that invest in renewable infrastructure now will be better positioned for future energy challenges."
Data was gathered from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero’s Solar Photovoltaics deployment statistics for February 2025. The statistics present data on capacity and number of solar photovoltaic schemes installed in constituencies across Great Britain, based on the latest parliamentary constituencies used in the July 2024 General Election.
Monmouthshire is the fifth highest Welsh area on the rankings, Anglesey, Ceredigion Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, and Caerfyrddin.
Anglesey topped Britain's solar chart, with 7,598 installations per 100,000 people. The island has equipped 5,246 properties with solar systems while housing a mere 69,000 residents.
Ceredigion secured the second position nationwide, with North Cornwall filling up the top three. Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme found itself on the bottom of the national chart.
