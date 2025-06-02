A rural Monmouthshire primary school has come third in the whole of Wales at this year’s National Urdd Eisteddfod.
Cross Ash Primary School in Cross Ash, Monmouthshire, came third in the recitation category for Welsh language learners in Year 6 and under, after winning local and regional rounds to get to the national finals in Margam Park, Port Talbot.
Their on-stage performance of Eisteddfod Yr Anifeiliaid (Animal Eisteddfod) was screened live on S4C, and the award was collected on stage by Year 6 pupil Riley Gunter. “I was shocked,” he said. “The competition was so good.”
Mrs Challoner said: “As a school community, we are immensely proud of the efforts of our young learners. They have thoroughly embraced the culture of the Eisteddfod and have shown determination and commitment in their preparation for this year’s competition in Margam.”
She added: “We are so lucky to have pupils who are excited about Welsh and who look forward to these opportunities to compete. We are also fortunate to have parents who are so supportive and encouraging throughout the process. Competing at the Urdd Eisteddfod will provide lasting memories for our pupils for years to come.”
Cross Ash headteacher Kathryn Presdee-Salathiel was also at Margam to see her pupils at the four competitions. “Our staff, children and school community should feel very proud of this achievement,” she said.
“All of the performances were exceptional, and our children were fantastic. We were so proud of them all.”
In their Estyn report dated May 2024, the only recommendation was that the school “improve pupils’ Welsh language skills.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.