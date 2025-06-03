An Abergavenny-based care home has once again made it into a guide which recognises the finest residential care settings in the UK.
Knight Frank received a record number of submissions for the 2025 edition, representing an impressive £3.5 billion in assets, with each home being judged on the quality of care they provide and the standard of design and renovation.
Helen Davies-Parsons, Chief Executive of Dormy Care Communities, said: “I am delighted that Foxhunters is once again featured in this prestigious guide, which is a pinnacle of our industry.”
“The guide features homes which are at the forefront of luxury in the market and therefore it’s pleasing that seven years after opening, judges are still recognizing the quality and detail we put into designing and building this beautiful home.”
Foxhunters recently made the news after 91-year-old resident helped raise a over £200 for Abergavenny Foodbank, with staff and residents coming together to support the cause.
“The home is only as good as the quality of care provided within it and I am pleased to say that this is exceptionally high.”
“The staff who work at Foxhunters go above and beyond each and every day to ensure that the ladies and gentlemen who live here receive the very best standard of person-centred care and want for nothing.”
Foxhunters is one of five homes in the Dormy Care Communities Group, the others being Glenburnie Lodge in Wenvoe, Wales; Brockington House in Hereford, Bramshott Grange in Liphook, Hampshire; and Pine Martin Grange in Wareham, Dorset.
