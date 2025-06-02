An Abergavenny funeral director is launching an initiative to help people remember their loved ones this Father’s Day, following the success of its remembrance trees.
Thomas J Thomas planted two remembrance trees in its garden earlier this year, where people can write a message to their loved ones on a wooden memory tag and hang it in a tree.
Annick Simon de Froimon is the funeral service arranger and says anybody is welcome to leave a note to honour the legacy of their loved ones.
“You can knock on the door, come in, take a tag, write on it and add it to a tree,” she says.
“I have got the hearts here now and they are ready to be used whenever anybody wants. I’ve put some signs up and written a heart for my mother too, so you won’t be alone.”
The trees have started to flower through the spring months, and heading into the summer months the memories of fathers and father figures will grow with the trees.
Annick explains that the role of a funeral home is not just to organise ceremonies to celebrate the end of a life, but to be there always for those who are grieving.
“We try to help people through one of the toughest times in their lives,” she says.
“Fathers’ Day can be a poignant and difficult time for those who have lost their father or indeed a father who has lost a child. It is likely to be more a day for quiet reflection for some, so that is where the trees comes in.”
Anyone is welcome to contribute to the tree, whether Thomas J Thomas has looked after your family or not. People are welcome anytime Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm to pick up a heart at 63 Union Road West, NP7 7RH.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.