TWO men have been arrested after a quadbike rider from Brynmawr died in an early morning crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.
One is being questioned on suspicion of murder and drug driving, and a second for allegedly perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender
The arrests follow the discovery of a white BMW car found burnt out in the Dowlais area, which officers think may have been involved in the collision.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man from Brynmawr was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after a quadbike was found overturned on the A465 westbound carriageway, between Rhymney and Dowlais at around 4.50am on Saturday 31 May.
"His family has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"Investigating officers believe that a second vehicle – a white BMW that was found burnt out in the Dowlais area – may have been involved in the collision.
"A 40-year-old man from Merthyr is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and driving whilst unfit through drink and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
"A second man, a 37-year-old from Merthyr, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender and remains in police custody at this time."
Police launched an appeal for information on Saturday afternoon after officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the collision, and the Brynmawr man was found dead beside the overturned quadbike.
"Officers investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A465 westbound, between Rhymney and Dowlais, between the hours of 1.30am to 4.50am,” said the force spokesperson.
"Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500171434.
"You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111."
