TWO more people have appeared in court following a Gwent Police investigation in alleged child abuse at a former children’s centre in Abergavenny.
Lisa Gethin aged 59, of Park Crescent, Abergavenny, who is currently employed as a social worker for Caerphilly County Borough Council, pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing unnecessary injury or suffering to a child while 55-year-old Simon Bevan of Montclaire Avenue, Blackwood pleaded not guilty to two charges of the same offence.
Both were released on conditional bail and ordered not to contact co-defendants or prosecution witnesses.
The four charges of causing unnecessary suffering, neglect or assault of a child which were put to Gething, related to alleged incidents in the 1980s and 1990s involving three people who were under the age of 16 at the time.
Two charges of causing a child to be assaulted or ill treated, and causing unnecessary suffering, were put to Bevan, relating to alleged incidents in the 1990s involving two people under the age of 16 at the time.
Judge Sophie Toms sent the case to crown court, where both defendants will appear later this month.
Gething is understood to be a social worker employed by Caerphilly Council.
A council spokesman said: "We can confirm that a casual social worker employed within the emergency duty team is currently suspended pending ongoing investigations.
"The council has robust policies and safeguarding procedures in place when allegations against a member of staff are made, and we are supporting Gwent Police with their inquiries."
The charges come as a result of Operation Spinney which has been investigating reports made by a number of men and women of sexual and physical abuse committed against them as children predominantly at the former Coed Glas Assessment Centre, Abergavenny, between the 1970s and 1990s.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.