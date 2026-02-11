Kitsch & Sync Collective have joined forces with Hijinx and Theatr Iolo to present Coblyn, a new outdoor show for families - made possible thanks to the Welsh Government St David’s Day Fund.
Coblyn is a family-friendly celebration of Welsh folklore, bursting with mythical mayhem, curious creatures, music, songs and folk dance. Performed next to Chapter’s community garden, the show follows an unruly gang of magical gnomes, who cause chaos and mischief wherever they go. The free 20-minute performances will take place throughout the day at Chapter in Cardiff on Saturday 28 February and Sunday 1 March.
Kylie Ann Smith from Kitsch & Sync Collective, said: “I'm really excited to be making a new show inspired by Welsh folklore and magic with the wonderful team at Hijinx & Theatr Iolo! I always enjoyed celebrating St David's day as a child, so it’s wonderful to have the chance to bring families together for a special weekend of free performances outside Chapter.”
Coblyn is a visual show will include some Welsh language, but it is suitable for Welsh Learners and non-Welsh speakers. A guided Touch Tour and live Audio Description for blind or visually impaired customers will also be available in English or Welsh at every performance. Kitsch & Sync Collective, Hijinx and Theatr Iolo will also be offering Free Family Folk Dancing workshops during Half Term.
The sessions will take place at Chapter on 17, 18 & 19 February with experienced Welsh folk dancer, Nia Rees. The workshops are suitable for children aged 7+ and their families. Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance at Chapter.org The Free Family Folk Dancing Workshops will be run by a Welsh speaker, and all sessions will be run bilingually.
