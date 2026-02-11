DETECTIVES investigating reports of child abuse at a former children’s centre in Abergavenny have charged two more people, who are due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, February 12).
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the charges against two people with the offence of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting and abandoning a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.
"The woman, a 59-year-old from Monmouthshire, was charged with four counts and is a social worker employed by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
"A 55-year-old Caerphilly man was charged with two counts...
"Operation Spinney has been investigating reports made by a number of men and women of sexual and physical abuse committed against them as children predominantly at the former Coed Glas Assessment Centre, Abergavenny, between the 1970s and 1990s.
"The centre at the time was the responsibility of the former Gwent Local Authority and has been closed since 1995.
"Two men, aged 66 and 69, were previously charged in June 2025 with 45 offences between them.
"The charges as part of Operation Spinney relate to 18 victims."
Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck of Gwent Police said: "Operation Spinney has so far brought more than 50 criminal charges against four people relating to the former children’s home in Abergavenny.
“Our focus remains on securing justice for the victims in this investigation and supporting them alongside specialist agencies.
“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and local authorities as part of this long-running investigation.
“We would ask for people to respect the judicial process and avoid online speculation on this case. This is to ensure the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings.
“We take all reports of child abuse seriously and would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward and speak to the police.
"We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”
To report child abuse, please contact Gwent Police online or by calling 101.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, please call 999.
For more information and support agencies available, visit the Advice about Child Abuse page on the Gwent Police website.
