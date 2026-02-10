A man from Tredegar has been charged with multiple child sexual offences including rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child, sexual assault and causing a girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
Richard Poynter, aged 43 and originally from Abergavenny, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 5 when he was remanded into custody pending an appearance at Crown Court on March 6. No pleas were entered.
Poynter, of Harford Street, Sirhowy is accused of multiple child sex offences which are alleged to have occurred between 2023 and 2025.
Detective Inspector Rhys Potter, who leads the Rape Investigation Team (RIT) at Gwent Police said: “We take all reports of child exploitation seriously and would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward and speak to the police.
“We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”