TWO men have been bailed pending further inquiries after a quad bike rider from Brynmawr died in an early morning crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.
One was questioned on suspicion of murder and drug driving, and a second for allegedly perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender
Their arrests followed the discovery of a white BMW car found burnt out in the Dowlais area at the weekend, which officers think may be linked to the Saturday morning collision.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said on Sunday: "A 20-year-old man from Brynmawr was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after a quad bike was found overturned on the A465 westbound carriageway, between Rhymney and Dowlais, at around 4.50am on Saturday 31 May.
"Investigating officers believe that a second vehicle – a white BMW that was found burnt out in the Dowlais area – may have been involved in the collision.
"A 40-year-old man from Merthyr is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and driving whilst unfit through drink and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
"A second man, a 37-year-old from Merthyr, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender and remains in police custody at this time."
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards, the senior investigating officer, said on Monday: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A465 between the hours of 2am and 5am on Saturday morning, especially motorists with dashcam, as they could have details that might assist our enquiries.
“It is still our view that a second vehicle – a white BMW that was found burnt out in the Dowlais area – may have been involved in the collision.
“If you have any information about this car, then please get in touch.”
Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2500171434.
You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.