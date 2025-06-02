Gwent Police is appealing for information about the collision which occurred on Saturday May 31st at roughly 10:30am.
A motorcyclist from Kent, aged 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed the collision happened on the southbound off slip, travelling onto the A449 and involved one motorcycle, a black Ducati Multistrada.
The man’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, while anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to come forwards by calling 101, quoting 2500171600.
Earlier today, the Senedd Member for South East Wales, Laura Anne Jones, had released a statement confirming her fears that there would be a fatality at the nearby junction between the A40 and the village itself and urged the Welsh Government to take serious action.
“With the second incident in just seven days having resulted in the blue light agencies in attendance, we don’t have time to sit back and wait,” she had previously said.
“We need the Welsh Government to take this as seriously as we do, because otherwise, I fear, it’s only a matter of time before we see a fatality on the stretch.”
Following the news, Ms Jones released a further statement.
“This is devastating news, and my thoughts and prayers go to the man’s loved ones. We have to act now to ensure the A40 junctions at Raglan are safe for motorists.”
This is the second incident in as many months which has seen a motorcyclist lose their life in Monmouthshire. A 63-year-old man dying after an accident on the A4042 in April, while the A40 itself was closed for 11 hours in Monmouth in May when another was hospitalised.
