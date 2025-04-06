Gwent Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s has died in a collision between a motorbike and a car between Llanover and Goytre yesterday.
"We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042 between Llanover and the B4269 turn-off to Pencroesoped, at Goytre, Monmouthshire, at around 2.50pm on Saturday 5 April,” said a Gwent Police spokesman.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The collision involved a motorbike and a car.
"The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Anyone with relevant information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us via the website, call 101 or DM us on our Facebook or X social media pages, quoting log reference 2500107258."