A delivery vehicle stopped by Gwent Police’s Commercial Vehicle Unit in the Raglan area was found to have no business insurance policy in place.
According to police records, the vehicle also had no insurance and was being driven on a provisional licence.
After examination of the vehicle, it was found to have an insecure load, and two tyres were below the required tread depth of 1.6mm.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported and will be in court for all five offences.
The vehicle that came to collect the unloaded parcels was also examined and also had a nearside front tyre below 1.6mm tread. The driver of this second vehicle was given a traffic offence report and faces a fine, plus three points on their license.