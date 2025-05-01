TWO local butchers are celebrating after success in the "Rural Oscars" – the Countryside Alliance Wales business awards.
NS James of Raglan again proved a cut above by being named "Butcher of the Year", while Bromfields of Gilwern were ‘Highly Commended”.
One of the oldest independent butchers in Wales, NS James was first opened in 1959 by the late Bill and Ethel James.
Neil James has been at the helm since 1999 and has for many years been an advocate of “low food miles”.
A CAW spokesperson said: "All the meat is sourced locally, the smallest distance being less than a mile from the shop, and the greatest just 20 miles.
“With their own abattoir at the rear of the premises, this really is food with “low mileage!”
“Having an onsite abattoir has significant challenges, but significant benefits too. It is hard to keep things going at times, but by maintaining the facility, it gives this butchers a unique opportunity to liaise and advise local producers, one-to-one, on feeding and growing an animal to a fine carcass.
"His expertise in advising customers allows smaller farm enterprises selling meat boxes to produce the right quality meat.
"Everything is produced on site, from award-winning pies and sausages to ready meals. Farming has an excellent ambassador in NS James butchers of Raglan."
Bromfields posted of their Highly Commended honour: "We are extremely grateful to receive this award, we were voted as third best Rural Butcher in the whole of Wales.
"It was fantastic to meet the other butchers in our category and we congratulate NS James on their win. All of us work extremely hard to bring the best possible produce to our customers. Butchery is a skill and a massively undervalued industry.
"From the bottom of our hearts we thank all of our customers for your continued support."
The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 18th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories –‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/post office’ – all which go the extra mile supporting their local community and championing local goods and services.
Thousands of nominations were whittled down with the final few being honoured at the Welsh finalists’ awards at the Senedd in Cardiff, presented by Rural Affairs correspondent and award-winning journalist Hannah Thomas ITV Wales, and sponsored by James Evans MS (Conservative, Brecon and Radnor), and Llyr Gryffydd MS (Plaid Cymru, North Wales).
The event was attended by First Minister Eluned Morgan and other Senedd members.
The winners will represent Wales in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, against other finalists from Scotland, Northern Ireland, and England.
CAW Director Rachel Evans told them: "Your continuing promotion and defence of Welsh produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets, and the Countryside Alliance is proud to be honouring a group of people who are passionate about their countryside, and passionate about providing quality goods, services and employment to rural communities and beyond.”
Other category winners were: Food and Drink – Velfrey Vineyard, Lampeter Velfrey; Pub – Glan Yr Afon, Pennal; Rural Enterprise – Coterie Leather, Llawhaden; Village Shop & Post Office – Rhoose Village Store and Post Office.