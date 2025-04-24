A CAR fire near Raglan shut a major route for over an hour over the Easter holiday period.
The A40 dual carriageway was closed between Raglan roundabout and Abergavenny’s Hardwick roundabout both ways on Easter Monday afternoon while South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police dealt with the incident.
An SWFRS spokesperson said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 16.08 to reports of a car fire on the A40 near Raglan.
"Crews and appliances from Monmouth and Usk attended the incident, using breathing apparatus and deploying a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "The call came in at around 4.10pm and the road was reopened around an hour later."