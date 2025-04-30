In a statement, Gwent Police confirmed they were assisted by the National Police Air Service, Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue.
The 63-year-old casualty was taken straight to hospital from the scene, where the collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The collision occurred at roughly 11:15am.
Officers are now appealing for drivers with dashcam footage who were on Abergavenny Road between 11am and 11:30am on Tuesday April 29th.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2500133766, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.