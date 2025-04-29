There have been over 180 collisions on one of the main roads which carries traffic to and from Abergavenny in the last five years.
A freedom of information request to Gwent Police has revealed that there were 184 collisions on the A4042 between Newport and Abergavenny, with almost half of those being considered as serious of fatal.
The data also reveals that almost 15% of all serious collisions on the road have taken place on the two mile stretch of the A4042 between Llanover and Llanellen saw 21 collisions between 2020 and 2024, with one being fatal.
A motorcyclist was killed on the road earlier this month following a collision with a car, with the road closed for more than twelve hours on Saturday April 5. The rider of the motorbike was named locally as 60-year-old Gordon Ashman, from Croesyceiliog.
The MS for Monmouthshire and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs, shared residents’ concern for the figures.
“These statistics are certainly concerning and will quite rightly be a worry for residents,” he said.
“I have met several times in recent months with concerned residents in Llanover and Goytre to discuss their respective concerns, and I have written to the Welsh Government to press the issue and will do so again.”
“We know there are improvements coming to Goytre, and these need to begin quickly. Residents in Llanover and other villages are quite rightly asking where their improvements are, and I think the Welsh Government need to look to progress similar discussions there.”
“I hope the Welsh Government will look at this closely and sees that safety improvements are needed in certain areas. The answer to improving safety and allaying concerns for residents and road users will be complex, but the discussions need to begin.”