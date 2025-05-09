THE A40 closure is likely to be in place for several more hours, due to a crash involving a motorcyclist.
Public and school transport has been severely affected with delays, and Monmouth Town is congested.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, on the A40 at around 11.25am on Friday 9 May. Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.
The motorcyclist, a man in his fifties, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.”
More on this story as we receive it.