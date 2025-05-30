A HOMEOWNER has been given permission to place 72 solar panels in a field to power his home and holiday lets.
Nicholas Perkins applied for planning permission to place eight rows of nine panels in an agricultural field in the open countryside beside his Park Cottage home at Llantilio Crossenny, north of Raglan.
Each panel will be 1.72m high and 1.13m wide making a total area for the array 140 square metres. The panels will be in frames 1.23m off the ground at their greatest point.
The site is within the open countryside where development is strictly controlled but Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Helen Etherington said Welsh policy requires renewable energy generation is accommodated and should ensure residents can “obtain a higher proportion of their energy needs from local renewable sources”.
Ms Ethertington also said the application doesn’t pose an unacceptable impact on the landscape, townscape or historic features, biodiversity, amenities of nearby residents, the wider environment or Monmouthshire’s distinct identity which could have led to a refusal.
Her reoport stated: “The array will supplement the existing power requirements for the main dwelling of Park Cottage and surrounding holiday lets. The principle of renewable energy installations is supported by policy and therefore the proposal is deemed acceptable subject to consideration of visual impact.”
Whitecastle Community Council recommended the application be approved and there were no objections from any statutory agencies and none from members of the public.
The array will be nearly 200m from the nearest neighbouring property at an angle that the panels will not be facing the neighbour’s property.
A condition will require the land is returned to its current condition within two months of it no longer being required for generating electricity or 25 years from the date of the permission, whichever is sooner.
