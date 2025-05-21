After a rest and refit, the battalion was ordered to attack the last enemy pockets of resistance west of the River Maas. The enemy was in a sound, almost impregnable defensive position, in a castle-like building, surrounded by a 20ft moat and a well-laid minefield, with a full view of the advancing troops over open ground. It was discovered later that the German artillery had pre-recorded their range on the whole of this area. In a matter of hours, the battalion suffered appalling casualties, as the enemy slaughtered the advancing men. The battalion lost their new C.O., two Company Commanders, three Captains, one Lieutenant and one 2nd Lieutenant, one Company Sergeant Major, two Sergeants and 19 men all killed in action.