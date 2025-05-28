It was during their stay in town that members of the Royal Engineers decided to put all their training to good use and construct a trestle bridge across the River Usk. The Chronicle reported, “The river was very high and was running strongly and swiftly, and even while the work was in progress the water rose over two feet. Despite the difficulties the work was successfully and efficiently accomplished and Abergavenny now has the honour of being the location of the first river bridge formed by the Welsh Army Corps.”