Head of prep school Mr Neil and founder of a hedgehog awareness charity Dylan and the volunteer hedgehog first response unit for the Monmouth area were able to rescue the hedgehog and take it to a specialist rehabilitation centre in Abergavenny.
After a few days of recovery, he was ready to return, and Dylan brought him back to school to release him early evening in familiar territory alongside Mr Shaw.
The prep team had installed a ramp in the pond to help him get out safely in future and built a cosy hedgehog house for him.
The school provided the hedgehog food and water, and have named the hedgehog, Peri.
