HABERDASHERS Monmouth School recently found an injured hedgehog in the Pre-Prep Pond.

Head of prep school Mr Neil and founder of a hedgehog awareness charity Dylan and the volunteer hedgehog first response unit for the Monmouth area were able to rescue the hedgehog and take it to a specialist rehabilitation centre in Abergavenny.

Mr Shaw and Dylan providing food for the hedgehog
Mr Shaw and Dylan providing food for the hedgehog (supplied- Haberdashers Monmouth School )

After a few days of recovery, he was ready to return, and Dylan brought him back to school to release him early evening in familiar territory alongside Mr Shaw.

Dylan making the new home for the hedgehog
Dylan making the new home for the hedgehog (supplied- Haberdashers Monmouth school )

The prep team had installed a ramp in the pond to help him get out safely in future and built a cosy hedgehog house for him.

The new ramp Haberdashers Monmouth school made for injured hedgehog
The new ramp Haberdashers Monmouth school made for injured hedgehog. (Supplied- Haberdashers Monmouth School )

The school provided the hedgehog food and water, and have named the hedgehog, Peri.