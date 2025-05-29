Over a thousand vintage bottles discovered in a garden in Torfaen are set to be sold online, after they were uncovered underneath a vegetable patch.
They were nestled on a property in Pontypool by local mother, Zoe Brown, who made the discovery after starting work on the family garden and continued working through the large collection with a digger.
Among the find, which hadn’t seen the light of day for decades, were bottles with the famous Abergavenny ale and porter bottler, Morgan and Evans emblem on them.
Morgan and Evans was specifically a grocer, tallow chandler, wine, spirit ale and porter merchant. The business was later known as ‘The Supply Stores’ and were located on Cross Street, opposite the town’s historic market hall.
Having made the discovery a few weeks ago, Zoe spoke to several news outlets and said that there were simply too many bottles for her to end up holding on to.
She previously said, “I emailed some auction places but there’s too much to go through.”
“We wheeled them up to the back of the garden and some of them had liquids in them, so we had to be careful.”
“Part of you wants to keep going but where do you cut off? It got to the point where it’s level and that’s enough.”
Now, the vast majority of them are set to be sold to collectors online via several online marketplaces.
Morgan and Evans bottles are on sale all over the world, with listings in Australia asking for as much as 49 AUD, or £23, while discoveries made closer to home can sell for even more.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.