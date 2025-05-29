The A40 is currently closed between Crickhowell and Abergavenny in both directions says Gwent Police.
The police have advised people to avoid the area if possible and to find alternative routes for their journey.
Gwent Police said: “The road has been closed to facilitate the clean-up of a fuel spillage after leaking from a lorry on the A40.”
“Officers are in attendance to support with traffic management.”
Update the road is now back open. The police said drive carefully.
